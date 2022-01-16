Since 1991, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles have alternated winning streaks in their all-time series. Tampa Bay began the trend with the first of its trio of three-game runs, with Philadelphia posting four and three straight victories over the 16-game stretch. The NFC South-champion Buccaneers (13-4) will aim for their first four-game winning streak in the series when they host the Eagles (9-8) on Sunday in a 2022 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend game.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is a seven-point favorite in the latest Buccaneers vs. Eagles odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 47. Before making any Eagles vs. Buccaneers picks, make sure you check out the latest NFL playoff predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,400 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. The model enters the 2022 NFL playoffs on an incredible 136-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Buccaneers vs. Eagles, and just locked in its NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2022 picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines from for Eagles vs. Buccaneers:

Buccaneers vs. Eagles spread: Tampa Bay -7

Buccaneers vs. Eagles over-under: 47 points

Buccaneers vs. Eagles money line: Tampa Bay -350, Philadelphia +280

TB: Buccaneers are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games as home favorites

PHI: Eagles are 10-1 ATS in their last 11 playoff games as underdogs



Why the Buccaneers can cover

If you thought being 44 years old was going to slow Tom Brady down, you couldn't have been more wrong. The legendary quarterback led the NFL with a career-high 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdown tosses while setting a single-season record with 485 completions. Brady joined Drew Brees as the only players with multiple 5,000-yard passing seasons and Aaron Rodgers as the only signal-callers with three season of at least 40 TD tosses.

Chris Godwin (team highs of 98 catches and 1,103 receiving yards) won't be available due to a season-ending knee injury, but Brady still has reliable weapons at his disposal. Mike Evans was second in the NFL with a career-high 14 touchdown receptions and became the first player in league history with 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first eight seasons by amassing 1,035 on 74 catches. Meanwhile, long-time teammate Rob Gronkowski has posted back-to-back 100-yard performances and was second on the Buccaneers in 2021 with six TD receptions.

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia suffered a 28-22 loss at home against Tampa Bay in Week 6 of the regular season, but can be encouraged by how it finished the game. The Eagles trailed by 21 points late in the third quarter, but cut the deficit to six with just under six minutes remaining in the fourth before the Buccaneers were able to run out the clock. Jalen Hurts had a hand in all three of Philadelphia's touchdowns in the game, throwing for one score while running for the other two.

Hurts' greatest asset is his ability to run, which he proved by leading the Eagles and finishing sixth in the NFL with 10 rushing touchdowns during the regular season. In addition, the 23-year-old topped the team with 784 yards on the ground, helping Philadelphia produce the league's top-ranked ground attack (159.7 yards). Hurts also used his legs to escape the grasp of opposing defenders and was sacked only 25 times, the fourth-fewest in the NFL.

How to make Buccaneers vs. Eagles picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total. In fact, it's calling for 50 total points. It also says one side of the spread cashes in more than 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the model's Buccaneers vs. Eagles picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Eagles vs. Buccaneers in the 2022 NFL playoffs? And which side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Buccaneers vs. Eagles spread to be all over Sunday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,400 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.