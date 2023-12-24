Intrastate rivals square off in Week 16 as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Jacksonville Jaguars on CBS and Paramount+. Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers are on a hot streak, winning three in a row including last week's 34-20 win against the Green Bay Packers. The Jaguars have gone in the opposite direction, losing three straight. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first 30 days when you use the promo code STREAMNFL (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa is 4:05 p.m. ET. The Jaguars are 1-point favorites in the latest Buccaneers vs. Jaguars odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code STREAMNFL.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first 30 days free with the promo code STREAMNFL, so sign up right here.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Buccaneers

Buccaneers vs. Jaguars date: Sunday, Dec. 24

Buccaneers vs. Jaguars time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Buccaneers vs. Jaguars TV channel: CBS

Buccaneers vs. Jaguars streaming: Paramount+ (get 30 days free with promo code STREAMNFL)

Week 16 NFL picks for Jaguars vs. Buccaneers

Before tuning into Sunday's Buccaneers vs. Jaguars game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 178-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 32-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Buccaneers vs. Jaguars, the model is backing Tampa Bay (+1) to cover the spread. Jacksonville has been sputtering as the regular season draws to a close and is predicted to play a desperate game on Sunday in order to break its losing skid. In addition, the Jaguars enter Sunday's showdown 3-12 in their last 15 games played in December.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay is 4-2 in its last six games played in December and the Bucs are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games as an underdog. Mayfield is coming off one of the best games in his professional career, throwing for 381 yards with four TDs against Green Bay in Week 15. Sunday's game could be tight, but the model is leaning on the home team to have the momentum in this one. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first 30 days with the promo code STREAMNFL.