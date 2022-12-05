Two teams with disappointing records entering Week 13 will clash on Monday Night Football as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the New Orleans Saints. Tom Brady and Alvin Kamara stand out as the biggest names in the NFL DFS player pool, but a pair of rookies who have made seamless transitions to the pros deserve recognition. Chris Olave looks like a future star, while Rachaad White's recent emergence could have many finding a way to maneuver him into MNF NFL DFS lineups. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Buccaneers vs. Saints, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Monday night's NFL DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saints vs. Buccaneers

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football. Although Tampa came up short last week, Brady had 246 yards and two TDs. It was just his third multi-TD game of the year, but his second in as many weeks.

Brady leads the league in pass attempts, which gives him plenty of opportunities to rack up yards and Fantasy points for NFL DFS picks. He also has the lowest interception rate in the league and of his career, so he's not taking away Fantasy points from your NFL DFS stacks. With the Saints ranking last in defensive interceptions, expect another efficient game from the three-time MVP.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Saints running back Alvin Kamara. The five-time Pro Bowler has had a quiet last few games, but he's experienced nothing but success in his career versus Tampa. He's scored 11 touchdowns across 11 career games against the Bucs and averaged 96.5 yards from scrimmage.

Most of those games came against run defenses that were much better than this year's version. Tampa ranked among the top three in run defense the last three years, but is just 20th this season. The Bucs were carved up for 116 rushing yards and a score by Nick Chubb last week, the second-most they've allowed to any player this year. Kamara is seeing Tampa at just the right time and should continue his success against it on Monday Night Football. You can see the rest of McClure's MNF DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Buccaneers vs. Saints

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Monday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Saints vs. Buccaneers? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won over $2 million with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.