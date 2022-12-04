Divisional rivals will face off in front of a national audience on Monday Night Football to wrap up the Week 13 NFL schedule. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the New Orleans Saints, and Tampa Bay won the first contest between the clubs this season, winning by a 10-point margin in Week 2. The Buccaneers are 5-6, leading the NFC South, while the Saints are 4-8. Both teams failed to cover last time out.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Tampa. Caesars Sportsbook lists Tampa Bay as the 3.5-point favorite at home, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 40.5 in the latest Buccaneers vs. Saints odds.

Buccaneers vs. Saints spread: Buccaneers -3.5

Buccaneers vs. Saints over/under: 40.5 points

Buccaneers vs. Saints money line: Bucs -195, Saints +162

NO: Saints are 4-8 against the spread this season

TB: Buccaneers are 3-7-1 against the spread this season

Why the Saints can cover

The Saints are allowing only 16 points per game in the last five contests, and New Orleans is in the top 12 of the NFL in total defense and first downs allowed. New Orleans also puts pressure on the quarterback, with 33 sacks, No. 8 in the NFL, and the Saints are in the top 10 in passing yards and passing touchdowns allowed to opponents.

New Orleans is holding the opposition to a 62.2% completion rate and only 6.8 yards per pass attempt, and opponents are converting only 38.8% of third down chances against the Saints. New Orleans is also elite in the red zone, with the Saints giving up a touchdown on only 47.1% of trips inside the 20-yard line, No. 3 this season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

The Buccaneers are allowing only 18.5 points per game, No. 6 in the NFL, and Tampa Bay is yielding only 1.65 points per defensive possession. Tampa Bay is in the top 10 in total yards allowed, and the Buccaneers are in the top five in first down prevention. With a deep, veteran group, Tampa Bay is strong against the pass, ranking No. 6 with 2,112 passing yards allowed, and opponents are averaging only 6.5 yards per attempt against the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay is giving up a 63.4% completion rate and a 37.4% third down efficiency mark this season, and the Buccaneers are tied for No. 3 with 36 sacks. With New Orleans struggling mightily to avoid turnovers (21 giveaways) and averaging fewer than 21 points per game, Tampa Bay's defense projects strongly on Monday Night Football. See which team to pick here.

