PHILADELPHIA -- Jalyx Hunt was like a kid in a candy store when he walked up to the podium in the NovaCare Complex Auditorium for the first time. The Eagles' third-round pick didn't have many media obligations at Houston Christian nor Cornell, making sure to soak in the moment as he faced the media.

"This is cool," Hunt said to himself before taking his first question.

The NFL is a significantly different ballgame for a small-school player like Hunt, who the Eagles took at No. 94 overall and are projecting he's going to be a very productive pass rusher down the line. This year is going to be a developmental year for Hunt, who will get to learn behind Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, and the other pass rushers.

Needless to say, Hunt is looking forward to it.

"There are a couple of people in that (edge rusher) room that I'm ready to ask questions until they tell me to shut up," Hunt said.

One of the edge rushers Hunt is ready to learn from his Brandon Graham, who is entering his 15th and final season in the league. A respected leader in the locker room, Hunt hasn't met Graham yet. That will soon change.

"I'm ready to pick his brain," Hunt said. "I've only heard his name. Anything he's willing to teach me, I'm willing to learn.

"To go 15 years in the league is no small feat. Even things outside of football, just how he carries himself as a person and what he does off the field to make sure he's ready to play on the field. Those are things I'd like to learn from him as well."

The Eagles are more than willing to give Hunt the "redshirt" season to develop his pass rushing skills. This doesn't mean Hunt won't see the field, but it will be difficult for him to earn meaningful snaps with Graham, Sweat, Bryce Huff, and Nolan Smith taking up most of the reps.

"Goodness, he gets to be around B.G. [Graham], and that's huge," said Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. "Just like it was for Cam [Jurgens] to be around Jason [Kelce]. And just like it was for Jordan [Davis] and Jalen [Carter] to be around Fletch [Fletcher Cox]. It's going to be the same thing there.

"It's not only that person at that position, it's getting them immersed into the culture. Our culture is our behaviors, what you do every single day, over and over and over again. So it's exciting that they're here."

Hunt doesn't think it will take long to show the Eagles what he can do. The practices will showcase his talent. A hard worker by nature, Hunt is preparing for success at the pro level -- the biggest obstacle for every rookie.

"I just need the reps," Hunt said. "Outside of just getting the reps in day in and day out, I don't think it'll be a huge transition. But I definitely have to train like a pro, get my moves up to (the) pro level. My technique needs to improve a little bit.

"I think the biggest transition is just being able to play consistently at this high level."