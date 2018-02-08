Bud Light is handing out free beer at Eagles Super Bowl parade: Here's how it works

If we learned one thing about Eagles fans over the weekend, it's that they love to get drunk and celebrate things, which means Thursday might go down as the greatest day in Philadelphia sports history because fans are going to be able to do both of those for free.

Not only will the Eagles be holding their free Super Bowl victory parade, but Bud Light is going to be hooking up everyone in the city with free beer.

If you haven't been on the receiving end of a free beer since college, here's the reason Bud Light is giving the stuff out: Back in August, the beer company offered to give out free beer if the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

The fun started when Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson said that he was going to give out free beer to "everybody" if the Eagles were somehow able to win the Super Bowl. Less than 24 hours after Johnson made the promise, he was off the hook for the millions of dollars of free beer because Bud Light offered to pick up the tab.

.@LaneJohnson65 Let's make a bet. Win it all and the party is on us. Deal? https://t.co/syd5WHfsvo — Bud Light (@budlight) August 2, 2017

At the time, I'm sure no one at Bud Light actually thought the Eagles were going to win the Super Bowl, but when it actually happened, the beer company ended up sticking to its word.

The @Eagles of Philadelphia have emerged victorious! Join us with @LaneJohnson65 and your 21+ friends at taverns along the parade route to raise one of the Kingdom’s favorite light lagers. #PhillyPhilly 🍻 #DillyDilly pic.twitter.com/30ptis8xIC — Bud Light (@budlight) February 5, 2018

So how is all of this going to work?

Glad you asked.

Bud Light reps will be at dozens of bars along the parade route handing out free tokens that fans will be allowed to exchange for one can of beer. According to PhillyVoice.com, Bud Light is planning to give out at least 38,000 cans of beer on Thursday.

Now, I know what you're thinking, "Lane Johnson promised beer for everybody, so what happens if more than 38,000 people want a free beer?"

That's a great question and Bud Light has the answer. Since there could be as many as one million people at the parade, Bud Light doesn't want anyone to be left out of the free beer giveaway, so they're also setting up a website where you can actually get an even better deal.

Any Eagles fans who lives in Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery or Northampton county will be allowed to get SIX BEERS for free. All you have to do is buy a six-pack on Feb. 8 or 9, then upload the receipt to Bud Light's special website and they'll give you a $7 rebate code.

It's almost fitting that LeGarrette Blount averaged 6.43 yards per carry in the Super Bowl because that might end up being the average BAC of everyone in the city on Thursday. Please drink responsibly, Philly ... or at least somewhat responsibly. You know what, I don't care what you do, just don't eat anymore horse poop.

"Philly, Philly!"