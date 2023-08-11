The Houston Texans got their first look at their new prospective franchise quarterback on Thursday night, as rookie signal-caller C.J. Stroud started Houston's first preseason matchup against the Patriots in New England. He played just two series, and unfortunately did not get the offense moving in his first professional action.

Stroud played 11 snaps, and completed 2 of 4 passes for 13 yards and one interception. The Ohio State product also rushed twice for 6 yards, and took a 15-yard sack on the fourth play of the game.

Stroud's interception came on Houston's first drive of the night on a third-and-21. Veteran defensive back Jalen Mills read the rook like a book, and stole possession away for the Pats. New England then capitalized on the short field with a successful 44-yard field goal.

Stroud didn't get much of a chance to show what he's capable of in his first 11 preseason plays. A big reason for this was the play of his offensive line -- which struggled immensely against the Patriots' pressure.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft was a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist during his time in Columbus, and recorded the most passing touchdowns in a two-year span in Big Ten history with 85. Stroud led an offense that ranked No. 1 in the FBS in points per game (45.0) and yards per game (526.0) over the past two seasons. Houston is hoping he can spark the Texans offense in the future.