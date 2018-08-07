Cardinals are selling an absurd $75 hamburger and here’s what it looks like

If you've ever wanted to have a heart attack at an Arizona Cardinals game, the team might actually be able to make that happen for you this year.

The Cardinals unveiled several new menu items on Tuesday and the star of the show was a $75 hamburger that will probably send your cholesterol through the roof if you just look at it. The new food item, which is called the Gridiron Burger, weighs a total of seven pounds and consists of 11 different ingredients.

If you want to make this thing at home, all you'll need is: five burger patties that each weigh one-third of a pound, five all beef hot dogs, five bratwursts, 20 slices of American cheese, eight slices of bacon, eight chicken tenders, 12 ounces of fries, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and tanker sauce.

Oh, and you'll also need a 10-inch bun.

Although the Cardinals didn't list the total amount of calories in the burger, someone on Reddit did the math and it looks like the thing contains roughly 8,000 calories, which is four times more than the recommended daily intake for most humans.

Reddit coming in with some estimates. Az Cards, how close are they? https://t.co/TGT3E1iKgq pic.twitter.com/r3AcWmQzeo — Alec Sills-Trausch (@UofAlec) August 7, 2018

Now, this might seem like a lot of food, but there is an upside to eating all 8,000 calories that come with his burger: You get a prize! However, you only get the prize if you can finish the thing in under 60 minutes.

That's right, if you crush this burger in under an hour, the Cardinals are going to hook you up with some free stuff. Not only will you get a free Cardinals jersey for finishing the burger, but the team will also put your picture up on the Jumbotron.

Of course, after you eat the burger, the jersey probably won't fit and you'll look bloated on the Jumbotron. Maybe the Cardinals need to re-think the prizes here.