Isaiah Simmons has been all over the field throughout his three years with the Arizona Cardinals. Previously the definition of a positionless player, that will change in 2023.

Simmons confirmed he'll be with the defensive backs this season in Nick Rallis' defense. He did play the majority of his snaps in the slot last season, as the Cardinals like his versatility in the secondary.

"I'd like to be a master of at least everything in the secondary," Simmons said, via the team's official website. "Before I go on to other places."

Simmons finished with 99 tackles and seven passes defensed last season while also recording a career-high four sacks and two interceptions. He's played off-ball linebacker, edge rusher and in the secondary during his tenure in Arizona -- never really finding a steady position.

That will change in 2023, which is a prove-it year for the former first-round pick. The Cardinals declined Simmons' fifth-year option, meaning he'll be a free agent after the season.

"Personally, I go about every year like it's a contract year," Simmons said. "I just couldn't imagine someone would go out there and not have the best season they could possibly have. Regardless of whether I am paid after this year or whenever, I'm going to do the best I can."

Simmons' career coverage numbers aren't great. Opposing quarterbacks targeting Simmons have completed 73.1% of their passes for nine touchdowns on 182 attempts. Those quarterbacks have an 82.8 passer rating against Simmons, but he has also been all over the field.

Now at defensive back full-time, those numbers could improve.

"I'd like to master defensive back first before I dive into playing with outside linebacker," Simmons said. "Or whatever else that might come about."