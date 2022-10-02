Arizona Cardinals pass-rusher J.J. Watt had a pretty unique week when it came to his health. The veteran defensive end was listed as questionable to play on Sunday at the Carolina Panthers due to a calf injury, but Sunday morning he revealed he dealt with something a bit more serious this week.

Shortly after noon ET, Watt took to Twitter to reveal that a report concerning personal information about him was going to come out on Sunday.

I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it's going to be reported on today. I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I'm playing today. That's it.

Afib is Atrial fibrillation, which is a type of arrhythmia or abnormal heartbeat, per Johns Hopkins Medicine. It's caused by faulty electrical signals making the atria contract irregularly and faster than normal. Symptoms include dizziness, fatigue and weakness, and Afib can lead to serious complications like blood clots, heart failure or stroke.

After missing the season opener vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, Watt has recorded a sack in each of the last two games. The 33-year-old did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but was a limited participant during Friday's session.