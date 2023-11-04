Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's 2023 season debut will have to wait. Murray is expected to sit out Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN. That sets the stage for rookie Clayton Tune to make his first NFL start.

Murray is recovering from an ACL injury he suffered late last season that landed him on injured reserve to start this year. In his absence, Joshua Dobbs took over the offense for the first eight games but Dobbs was dealt to the Vikings earlier this week at the trade deadline. Murray took part in practice all week and appears to be in line to return in Week 10 against the Falcons, according to NFL Media.

Tune completed his only career NFL pass for 4 yards on a fake punt in a 20-10 road loss at the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7. The fifth-rounder out of Houston compiled 104 touchdown passes in his collegiate career, the second-most in school history behind Case Keenum's 155. He had his best season in 2022 with a career-high 4,074 passing yards and 40 passing touchdowns, tied for the third-most in college football.

The Cardinals have just one win this season, a 28-16 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. They currently stand at 1-7 with the worst winning percentage (.125) in the league.