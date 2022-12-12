DeAndre Hopkins has been nothing short of sensational since coming off his six-game suspension. But he has a stern test on Monday Night Football when his Cardinals host the Patriots, as New England head coach Bill Belichick is known for taking away the opponent's best player. So, where does that leave Hopkins when formulating your NFL DFS strategy for Patriots vs. Cardinals? Perhaps with New England focusing on Hopkins, other Cards like Marquise Brown or Greg Dortch become more appealing as MNF NFL DFS picks. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Patriots vs. Cardinals on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Top NFL DFS picks for Cardinals vs. Patriots

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson. The second-year back has become a failproof Fantasy option this year. Over his last 10 games, he's either recorded 78-plus yards or scored a touchdown in all 10.

Now, he gets a matchup versus Arizona's porous defense that ranks among the bottom 12 in points allowed and yards allowed. Over their last seven games, the Cards have allowed seven touchdowns to opposing RBs. They've also seen six different RBs produce at least 80 total yards over this stretch. The odds are clearly in Stevenson's favor to reach at least one of those thresholds, if not both on Monday Night Football.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The five-time Pro Bowler hasn't missed a beat since returning from his six-game suspension and ranks eighth in positional Fantasy points over the last seven weeks. Hopkins has either scored a touchdown or gained 91 yards in all six games this season.

New England's pass defense had been nearly impenetrable all season until recently. After allowing four receiving TDs to opposing wideouts through the first 11 weeks of the season, the Patriots have allowed the same number over the last two weeks. Those games consisted of matchups against Justin Jefferson and Stefon Diggs, who combined for 231 yards and two TDs. A three-time All-Pro like Hopkins is in the same class.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football

