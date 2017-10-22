Carson Palmer breaks arm, will have surgery and miss at least eight weeks

The Arizona Cardinals will be without starting quarterback Carson Palmer for at least two months, coach Bruce Arians said after the team's lopsided 33-0 loss to the Rams in London on Sunday. Palmer, who was replaced by backup Drew Stanton, was diagnosed with a broken arm that will require surgery.

BA says Carson Palmer will have surgery on his broken arm and likely miss 8 weeks. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 22, 2017

Stanton, like Palmer for much of the season, struggled during his debut, completing just 5 of 14 passes for 62 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. Still, he remains the next man up behind Palmer.

BA says Drew Stanton will definitely be the starter at QB vs SF in our next game. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 22, 2017

In six previous starts, Palmer completed 61.8 percent of his throws for 1,856 yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions. But he was just replacement-level, according to Football Outsiders' metrics. Palmer ranked 16th in total value among all quarterbacks and 18th in value per play. On Sunday against the Rams, Palmer was 10 of 18 for 122 yards and an interception before the injury.

The Cardinals, who our own Will Brinson picked to win the Super Bowl, have had a disappointing season to date. Their latest loss drops them to 3-4, two games behind the division-leading Rams.