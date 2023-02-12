PHOENIX -- The Super Bowl just kicked off and there's already been some drama at State Farm Stadium.

The drama started with the Philadelphia Eagles, who had some trouble getting to the stadium due to the immense amount of traffic in Glendale. Several team buses got stuck in the traffic on their way to the stadium.

With the buses not moving, local police eventually had to step in and give the team an escort to State Farm Stadium.

The good news for the Eagles is that everyone eventually made it to the stadium in time for Philadelphia's pre-game warmup. On the Chiefs' end, their bus didn't have any issues getting to the stadium, but they did get heckled when they arrived.

Not only did the Eagles have to deal with some drama on Super Bowl Sunday, but so did thousands of fans inside State Farm Stadium. There's a narrow concourse behind one of the end zones and that concourse was facing bottleneck traffic for nearly 40 minutes.

Things got so bad that fans started several chants, including "Let us through."

This was all going down roughly 35 minutes before kickoff and based on the reactions from several fans, it looked like many of them were worried that they might not make it to their seat before kickoff.

The good news is that like the Eagles' bus situation, this also got figured out eventually. Security at the Super Bowl eventually put a divider in place that allowed foot traffic to run both ways and after 40 minutes of standstill traffic, things finally cleared up.

According to the Los Angeles Times, there were also long lines to get in the stadium, so Super Bowl Sunday didn't exactly get off to a banner start.

It's also been a rough day for many fans in Philadelphia and that's because Comcast was dealing with an outage, according to 6 ABC in Philly.