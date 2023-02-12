PHOENIX -- The Super Bowl just kicked off and there's already been some drama at State Farm Stadium.
The drama started with the Philadelphia Eagles, who had some trouble getting to the stadium due to the immense amount of traffic in Glendale. Several team buses got stuck in the traffic on their way to the stadium.
GREAT DEFENSE SPAGS pic.twitter.com/RhadMLrR2R— 📽️ Red Tribe Cinema (@ClayWendler) February 12, 2023
With the buses not moving, local police eventually had to step in and give the team an escort to State Farm Stadium.
Eagles team buses were stuck In traffic otw to the stadium for the Super Bowl & needed a police escort 😭😭 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/0l2HzC65nL— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) February 12, 2023
The good news for the Eagles is that everyone eventually made it to the stadium in time for Philadelphia's pre-game warmup. On the Chiefs' end, their bus didn't have any issues getting to the stadium, but they did get heckled when they arrived.
The @Chiefs bus arrives? @Eagles fans heckle them. Make no mistake- this #SuperBowl is an @Eagles home game. @NBCPhiladelphia #FlyEaglesFly @JClarkNBCS @RMcElhenney pic.twitter.com/8196HBy8ny— Tim Furlong (@tfurlong) February 12, 2023
Not only did the Eagles have to deal with some drama on Super Bowl Sunday, but so did thousands of fans inside State Farm Stadium. There's a narrow concourse behind one of the end zones and that concourse was facing bottleneck traffic for nearly 40 minutes.
I think everyone at State Farm Stadium might be in this concourse #SuperBowl #chiefs #eagles pic.twitter.com/Iu7h6sLxYD— John Breech (@johnbreech) February 12, 2023
Things got so bad that fans started several chants, including "Let us through."
Getting ugly here because of crowd traffic issues. pic.twitter.com/NdGR1RCVZP— Brad Gagnon (@Brad_Gagnon) February 12, 2023
This was all going down roughly 35 minutes before kickoff and based on the reactions from several fans, it looked like many of them were worried that they might not make it to their seat before kickoff.
Fans can’t get to their seat and kickoff is 35 minutes away.— Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) February 12, 2023
They are not happy. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/LqqUPjv6wn
The good news is that like the Eagles' bus situation, this also got figured out eventually. Security at the Super Bowl eventually put a divider in place that allowed foot traffic to run both ways and after 40 minutes of standstill traffic, things finally cleared up.
According to the Los Angeles Times, there were also long lines to get in the stadium, so Super Bowl Sunday didn't exactly get off to a banner start.
It's also been a rough day for many fans in Philadelphia and that's because Comcast was dealing with an outage, according to 6 ABC in Philly.