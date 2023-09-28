The 2023 NFL season has been a rough one so far for J.C. Jackson. After starting (and struggling) in the Chargers' first two games, Jackson was benched for the team's Week 3 win over the Vikings. Actually, it was worse than that: the Chargers corner was placed on the inactive list, which meant he wasn't even able to suit up for the game.

This all happened after a situation on Sept. 22 where a warrant was issued for his arrest, but apparently, Jackson's benching wasn't related to his legal situation.

"Just a coach's decision. We felt like this was the right group for this game," Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said this week, via the LA Times.

Jackson was asked about his benching this week and he was absolutely confused by it. The Chargers corner was expecting to play against the Vikings.

"I'm still kind of confused and still don't have answers to why I'm getting treated like this," Jackson told NFL.com on Wednesday.

Jackson originally signed with the Chargers in March 2022 and after getting a five-year, $82.5 million deal that included $40 million in guaranteed money. He was expected to be a key part of the team's secondary, but that hasn't happened.

Not only did the veteran corner struggle in 2022, but he missed more than half the year following a season-ending injury to his patellar tendon in Week 7. Jackson made his way back during training camp and was on the field for the Chargers' opener against the Dolphins, but he didn't exactly have a memorable game. For one, he got called for pass interference at the end of the first half, which allowed the Dolphins to get a field goal in a game that ended with Miami winning by two (36-34).

Later in the game, Jackson made a nice pick of Tua Tagovailoa in the end zone, but then the Chargers got stuck with bad field position after Jackson ran out of the end zone instead of taking a touchback.

Despite his struggles, Jackson believes he should still absolutely be on the field.

"I know what I can do," Jackson said. "I know that I can help the team, so it kind of frustrates me that I'm not starting and that coach has me sitting out, and I'm one of the best players on the team. I'm one of the best [defensive backs] that we have."

Jackson wants to get back on the field, but he isn't sure how to go about that.

"I don't know, what else do they expect me to do?" Jackson said. "I told coach (Brandon Staley) what else do you expect me to do? I've been doing everything. I came back from my injury pretty fast. I've been putting in extra work after practice, even in meeting rooms. The DBs, every Friday, we all meet to do extra film and being a good teammate, so I don't know what it is."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

According to Staley, Jackson could end up back on the field this season, but there are multiple factors that will be considered before that happens.

"It will just be determined by what he does -- preparation, practice, all of that cumulative stuff," Staley said this week. "He is on our team and we expect him to prepare and practice and continue to improve. That's what our expectations are for him."

That being said, Staley made no promises about Jackson's playing time for Week 4 when the Chargers will be facing the Raiders.

"It is going to be determined by what happens in practice this week," Staley said.

This is obviously a frustrating situation for both sides. Jackson feels like he's playing well enough to be on the field, but the Chargers don't feel the same way. They likely feel like they're not getting very much in return from a player who they invested a lot of money into.