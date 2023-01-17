The Los Angeles Chargers are parting ways with two offensive coaches following their epic Super Bowl Card Weekend meltdown in Jacksonville. The team announced Tuesday the firing of offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterback coach Shane Day.

Lombardi and Day each spent the past two seasons in Los Angeles. During that span, the Chargers were fifth and 13th in the NFL in scoring, and fifth and eighth in the league in third-down offense. Lombardi and Day helped Justin Herbert become the first quarterback in league history to start his career with three consecutive 4,000-yard passing seasons. Austin Ekeler has also thrived in Lombardi's offense while becoming arguably the league's most complete running back.

Injuries hindered the Charges' offense this season. But they still managed to finish the year as one of the league's better units behind the play of Herbert, Ekeler while getting significant contributions from tight end Gerald Everett and wideouts Josh Palmer and DeAndre Carter. The success of the offense helped the Chargers make the playoffs this season for the first time under Brandon Staley, who has won 19 games in his first two seasons in Los Angeles.

The Chargers' historic meltdown against the Jaguars, however, has apparently compelled Staley and the Chargers to make a change. While it was a team collapse (the Chargers lost after having a 27-0 lead), Los Angeles' offense didn't help matters by primarily going to an air attack while largely ignoring its running game amid the Jaguars' comeback.

Herbert, who had multiple offensive coordinators during his time at Oregon, will now play for his third coordinator when he begins his fourth season in the NFL. Former NFL head coaches Frank Reich and Kliff Kingsbury could be possible options to replace Lombardi.