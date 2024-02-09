New Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is reportedly bringing in yet another familiar face to join his staff. According to NFL Media, the Chargers are targeting former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker NaVorro Bowman to be their linebackers coach. No deal is done yet, but it's expected the two sides will agree to terms.

The Maryland native spent last season as a defensive analyst at the University of Maryland. A third-round pick of the 49ers in 2010, Bowman racked up 671 combined tackles, 12.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles and 28 passes defensed to go along with four interceptions in 89 career games played with San Francisco. He was named a first-team All-Pro four times and made three Pro Bowls as well.

Bowman was with Harbaugh for all four of the coach's seasons with San Francisco, and was a part of the Super Bowl run in 2012. In the 34-31 loss to John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens, Bowman recorded nine combined tackles, two tackles for loss and two QB hits.

The 49ers released Bowman in 2017, but the then-Oakland Raiders picked him up. He played 10 games for the Raiders before officially retiring prior to the 2019 season.

The Chargers' coaching staff is beginning to take shape. Harbaugh also brought his defensive coordinator from Michigan in Jesse Minter, and his former 49ers offensive coordinator in Greg Roman.