After playing well below his usual playing weight last season, Joey Bosa decided that he needed to bulk up ahead of the 2023 season. To do so, the Chargers' four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher ate a ridiculous amount of food this offseason that was more than double the amount of what a normal person eats.

Bosa recently told ESPN that he ate an estimate of between 4,500 to 5,000 calories each day during the offseason. Bosa's initial weight loss was due to the Chargers' defense going from a 4-3 to a 3-4 alignment when Brandon Staley became head coach in 2021.

"I specifically tried to really eat good and put some weight on this offseason, get back to my weight I was at a few years ago, where I could really use my power," said Bosa, who was roughly 15-20 pounds lighter last season than he typically is. "Really handle guys in the run and be more effective in that part of the game."

Along with a lot of snacking, Bosa ate up to six meals per day. His meals typically included red meat, chicken or fish along with vegetables and carbs. Bosa, whose diet was monitored by a nutritionist, continued to train this offseason with younger brother and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa.

Bosa said he "definitely feels stronger" since his weight gain. Rashawn Slater, the Chargers offensive tackle who practices against Bosa daily, concurs.

"I noticed that right away," Slater said when asked about Bosa's weight gain. "I feel a little extra pop with him this year for sure."

A better Bosa is good news for the Chargers, who struggled to stop the run last season when Bosa missed 12 games after undergoing groin surgery. Bosa is looking to get back to the form that saw him earn four Pro Bowl selections in a five-year span from 2017-21.

"Obviously, pass rushing is a big part of my game," Bosa said, via the Los Angeles Times. "But I'm super focused on having more of an impact in the run game. I hope that trickles down to everybody else."