A major development in the Melvin Ingram debacle surfaced on Friday, as the Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher returned to the practice field after sitting out the past few days due to his contract situation. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Ingram signed an adjusted contract on Thursday that guaranteed this year's salary. It was enough for him to feel comfortable returning to the practice field, but he is still pushing for a contract extension as he is entering the last year of his deal.

The 31-year-old carries a $16.625 million salary cap hit in 2020, which is the largest on the Chargers' roster, but previously, none of Ingram's $14 million base salary was guaranteed for 2020. The Athletic's Daniel Popper reported earlier this week that Ingram could be seeking "any number of possible outcomes" while he sat out of practice, and apparently guaranteeing his 2020 salary was one of them.

On Monday, head coach Anthony Lynn was asked about Ingram's absence, and he never appeared worried about the situation.

"Melvin Ingram is in meetings, he's in walk-throughs, he's at everything, individual," Lynn said. "What he [does] on the practice field, we'll see later. But like I said earlier, that's kind of company business, and I'm just going to leave it at that because I don't have to talk about it right now."

Ingram signed a four-year, $66 million extension in 2017, but a recent development had him rethinking his situation. Last month, the Chargers broke the bank for Ingram's running mate, as they handed Joey Bosa a five-year, $135 million extension that includes $78 million guaranteed. Ingram has made three straight Pro Bowls and has logged at least seven sacks in five straight years. While this is a positive development, it will be interesting to see what this means concerning another extension for Ingram. In 106 career games, Ingram has recorded 350 combined tackles, 49 sacks, 14 forced fumbles and two interceptions.