Joey Bosa has come to terms on a five-year, $135 million extension with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Bosa's contract includes $78 million fully guaranteed at signing and $102 million guaranteed -- a new NFL record. The Chargers confirmed the news late Tuesday night. The third overall pick in the 2016 draft, Bosa has quickly become one of the top defensive ends in football. A two-time Pro Bowler, the former Ohio State Buckeye has recorded 40 sacks in his first 51 games. Last season, he received his second Pro Bowl selection after recording 11.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss.

Bosa held out prior to the start of his rookie season because of a dispute involving his signing bonus and the offset language in his contract. Bosa, who did not report that summer until late August, lived up to the hype after getting his rookie contract settled, recording 10.5 sacks in 12 games. Bosa earned his first Pro Bowl selection the following season, setting career highs in sacks (12.5) and tackles (70). Bosa also rebounded last season after missing more than half of the 2018 season with an injury. Despite his success, the Chargers, a playoff team the previous season, finished 5-11 last season that included 10 losses by single digits.

Bosa woke up this morning as the 35th highest-paid defensive end in the NFL in terms of annual salary. HIs extension makes Bosa the second-highest-paid defensive end in terms of annual salary. Earlier this month, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett inked a five-year, $125 million extension that will pay him an average of $25 million per season. But while Garrett's contract will pay him $2.5 million more than Bosa per season, Bosa's contract includes $28 million more guaranteed money at signing and $2 million more guaranteed money in total. Either way, both players have reset the market as far as defensive ends are concerned.

Bosa and Garrett's recent extensions could impact Yannick Ngakoue's future market value. Ngakoue, who is reportedly seeking a trade out of Jacksonville, was franchise-tagged by the Jaguars earlier this offseason. He would make $17.788 million under the franchise tag, which would make him the sixth highest-paid defensive end in the NFL heading into the 2020 season.

Speaking for talented defensive ends, Texans pass rusher J.J. Watt, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, sent an animated Tweet to young brother T.J. Watt shortly after news of Bosa's extension went viral. J.J. Watt, the 10th highest-paid defensive end in the NFL (in terms of annual salary) has two years remaining on his current contract. His brother, an All-Pro outside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, is entering the final season of his rookie contract.

The Chargers, by virtue of several roster moves earlier this offseason, were able to create enough room to make Bosa's extension happen. They decided to part with longtime starter Philip Rivers this past offseason. The Chargers also parted with former Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon and veteran linebacker Thomas Davis. Combined, Rivers, Gordon and Davis are costing their new teams $35,750,000 for the upcoming season.

Amidst their disappointing 2019 season, the Chargers did learn a few things that helped shape their offseason personnel decisions. While Rivers' 20 interceptions helped influence their decision to move in another direction, the emergence of Austin Ekeler convinced the Chargers that they no longer needed Gordon, who went onto sign a two-year deal with the Broncos. Conversely, the Chargers inked Ekeler to a multiyear contract that didn't cripple Los Angeles' salary cap while also giving Ekeler his desired guaranteed money.

After selecting Rivers' eventual successor, quarterback Justin Herbert, with the sixth overall pick, Los Angeles also decided to trade second and third-round picks to select linebacker Kenneth Murray, a player who they hope can lead their defense for the foreseeable future.