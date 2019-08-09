Chargers receive four different penalties on one play in their 2019 preseason debut

Week 1 of the NFL preseason typically brings sights fans rarely witness in the highest level of professional football, from badly missed blocks, poor quarterback play, to receivers dropping catchable passes. The Los Angeles Chargers found a way to one up all of that.

During the Chargers' preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles found a way to get called for four separate penalties on a punt play. On the punt return, Justice Liggins was called for holding (declined), Jeremy Cox was called for holding (declined), Detrez Newsome was also called for holding (declined).

The penalty the Cardinals accepted? Unsportsmanlike contact from the return team for blocking out of bounds, which is 15 yards instead of the typical 10-yard penalty for a hold. Liggins was the recipient of the penalty.

Shawn Hochuli announces the penalty with an amazing look on Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn's face at the conclusion of the announcement.

Shawn Hochuli grew up to be just like his dad 😢 pic.twitter.com/e7k7svPBV7 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 9, 2019

The punt by Cardinals punter Ryan Winslow went 52 yards to the Chargers' 32-yard line. The Chargers started the drive on their own 17 as a result of the penalty.

Preseason football at its finest.