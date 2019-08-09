Chargers receive four different penalties on one play in their 2019 preseason debut
The Chargers had four penalties on a special teams play, highlighting sloppy football in Week 1 of the NFL preseason
Week 1 of the NFL preseason typically brings sights fans rarely witness in the highest level of professional football, from badly missed blocks, poor quarterback play, to receivers dropping catchable passes. The Los Angeles Chargers found a way to one up all of that.
During the Chargers' preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles found a way to get called for four separate penalties on a punt play. On the punt return, Justice Liggins was called for holding (declined), Jeremy Cox was called for holding (declined), Detrez Newsome was also called for holding (declined).
The penalty the Cardinals accepted? Unsportsmanlike contact from the return team for blocking out of bounds, which is 15 yards instead of the typical 10-yard penalty for a hold. Liggins was the recipient of the penalty.
Shawn Hochuli announces the penalty with an amazing look on Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn's face at the conclusion of the announcement.
The punt by Cardinals punter Ryan Winslow went 52 yards to the Chargers' 32-yard line. The Chargers started the drive on their own 17 as a result of the penalty.
Preseason football at its finest.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gostkowski jersey spelled wrong
Gostkowski to the equipment team: You had one job
-
Vikings' RBs will compete for touches
Keep up to date with everything you need to know about the Vikings' depth chart heading into...
-
Ryan Fitzpatrick backup QB option
The Eagles have limited options at backup quarterback to Carson Wentz while Nate Sudfeld is...
-
Cody Kessler Eagles No. 2 quarterback
It doesn't sound like Pederson thinks the Eagles need a backup QB despite losing Sudfeld
-
Clemson's 2020 first-round candidates
Let's examine the 2020 iteration of prospects from Clemson's burgeoning program
-
Daniel Jones' perfect preseason debut
Daniel Jones' teammates saw this coming