Chargers vs. Broncos odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 13 predictions from top computer model

The 2019 season hasn't gone as planned for the Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) and Denver Broncos (3-8), but the two AFC West rivals will go head-to-head on Saturday for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff from Mile High Stadium. The Chargers have lost their last two games to fall out of the AFC playoff picture, while the Broncos have lost four of five. However, the Broncos have covered the spread in three of their last four games and are now 6-5 against the number this season. Denver will reportedly start rookie quarterback Drew Lock in place of Brandon Allen. Los Angeles is up to a 3.5-point favorite after the line opened at one, while the total is 38 in the latest Chargers vs. Broncos odds. Before you make your Week 13 NFL predictions, see the Broncos vs. Chargers picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The Broncos' pass defense is one of the best in the NFL and should give Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers headaches. The Broncos rank fifth in the NFL in pass defense and haven't allowed a 300-yard passer since Dec. 9 of last season.

Meanwhile, Rivers has thrown seven interceptions in his last two games, while the Chargers' offensive line has given up seven sacks. After a slow start to the season, Broncos linebacker Von Miller has recorded 3.5 sacks and six tackles for loss in his last four games, so look for the veteran edge rusher to get after Rivers on Sunday. He's officially listed as questionable with a knee injury, but reports say he's likely to suit up.

Los Angeles came up short against Kansas City two weeks ago, falling 24-17. Rivers threw four interceptions and now has seven picks in the Chargers' last two games, giving him 14 this season, second most in the NFL. In the first meeting between the teams in Week 5, Rivers threw for 211 yards and two interceptions in a 20-13 defeat.

Denver enters the AFC West contest with only 19 touchdowns allowed, good for fourth best in the NFL. As for the Chargers, they come into the game boasting the fourth fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 219.7.

