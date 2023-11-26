The Baltimore Ravens will try to take another step towards winning their first AFC North title in four years when they square off against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Week 12 Sunday Night Football game at SoFi Stadium. Baltimore (8-3) sits atop the division with a half-game lead over a Cleveland team that will be without quarterback Deshaun Watson for the rest of the season. Pittsburgh (6-4) is in third place in the AFC North standings and has just fired its offensive coordinator. Meanwhile, Los Angeles (4-6) sits in the basement of the AFC West standings.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a three-point favorite in the latest Chargers vs. Ravens odds while the over/under for total points scored is 48. Before you make any Ravens vs. Chargers picks or NFL predictions, you need to see the NFL betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 175-126 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 29-18 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Ravens vs. Chargers and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can see the model's picks only at SportsLine. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Chargers vs. Ravens:

Chargers vs. Ravens spread: Baltimore -3

Chargers vs. Ravens over/under: 48 points

Chargers vs. Ravens money line: Baltimore -165, Los Angeles +140

BAL: Ravens lead the league in sacks (44)

LAC: WR Keenan Allen leads the NFL in receptions (83)

Chargers vs. Ravens: See picks here

Chargers vs. Ravens live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore has a defense that can slow down Justin Herbert and the Chargers' offense. The Ravens lead the league in sacks (44) and plays of 25-plus yards allowed (13). Lineman Justin Madubuike leads the team and is tied for eighth in the NFL in sacks (9.5).

In addition, the Ravens have a ruthlessly efficient running attack. Behind dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson and a stable of running backs, Baltimore leads the league in rushing (155.1 yards per game). Running back Gus Edwards leads the team in rushing yards (564) and rushing touchdowns (10). See which team to pick here.

Why the Chargers can cover

Veteran receiver Keenan Allen remains a prolific pass-catching threat. The 31-year-old Allen, who has 879 receptions in his career, leads the league this season in catches (83). Over the last two weeks he has 21 catches for 291 yards and three touchdowns.

In addition, running back Austin Ekeler is a multipurpose touchdown scorer. The dual-threat running back has scored four touchdowns over the last four games, which is tied for the third most in the league over that time. Over the last three seasons, he leads the NFL in touchdowns, with 43, which is 11 more than the next closest player (Jalen Hurts). See which team to pick here.

How to make Chargers vs. Ravens picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the point total, predicting 50 total points. The model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can see the model's NFL picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Ravens vs. Chargers on Sunday Night Football, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ravens vs. Chargers spread you should jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.