Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is considered week-to-week with a bruised shoulder, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Edwards-Helaire sustained the injury during the Chiefs' Week 16 victory over the Steelers.

Edwards-Helaire tallied 31 yards and a touchdown on 10 touches before exiting Sunday's game. He scored the game's first touchdown on a one-yard run that saw him break a tackle in the hole before finding room on the outside. Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore picked up the slack in Edwards-Helaire's absence. Williams recorded 85 total yards on 14 touches. Gore tallied 104 total yards on 15 touches that included a 50-yard reception on the Chiefs' fourth scoring drive of the game.

Despite appearing in only 10 games, Edwards-Helaire leads the Chiefs with 517 rushing yards. Williams isn't far behind with 453 yards in 15 games. Gore is fourth on the team with 189 yards in nine games this season. As a whole, the Chiefs are 17th in the NFL in rushing yards and 12th in yards-per-carry average.

With the AFC West title secured, the Chiefs remain of the pack to secure the conference's only playoff bye with two games remaining. The Chiefs will travel to Cincinnati to face the AFC North leading Bengals this Sunday before closing out the regular season with a divisional matchup against the Broncos in Denver. The Bengals and Broncos are fourth and 13th in the NFL in run defense, respectively.