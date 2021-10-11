Clyde Edwards-Helaire had begun to establish a bigger role in the Chiefs' offense coming into Sunday night's showdown with the Bills, topping 100 yards on the ground in each of Kansas City's previous two games. But he didn't get a full chance to make it three straight against Buffalo, leaving Week 5's prime-time game with a knee injury. The second-year back saw his leg bend awkwardly on a third-quarter carry and was helped off the field by teammates before exiting to the locker room, where he was quickly ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Bills. Following the game, Chiefs coach Andy Reid had no update on the Edwards-Helaire.

Edwards-Helaire. got help from Tyreek Hill and fellow running back Darrel Williams on his way off the field, then received attention in the Chiefs' medical tent before leaving the field. It wasn't long before the team officially ruled him out, suggesting his knee injury might be serious. Further testing is expected to confirm his status, but Kansas City was forced to lean on Williams and No. 3 man Jerick McKinnon out of the backfield the rest of the evening.

Edwards-Helaire finished Sunday's game with just 13 yards on seven carries, as well as 11 yards on one catch, working against a tough Bills defense.