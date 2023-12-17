The Bills were able to keep their playoff hopes alive in Week 14 after heading into Arrowhead Stadium and gutting out a win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the winning effort, it was a quiet showing for most of the Buffalo wide receivers, including Stefon Diggs, who had a season-low 24 receiving yards on 11 targets.

After topping 100 yards receiving in five of his first six games this season, Diggs has struggled and has not crossed that threshold since Week 6. Sunday's matchup against K.C. was the third time in four weeks he was under 40 yards receiving. This week, Diggs admitted that his lack of production is "frustrating" and noted that it's the constant double teams that opposing secondaries deploy that have slowed him.

"A lot of things have to go right for me to get the ball," he said.

"It's rough, man," Diggs added. "Even earlier in the year, I saw a lot of the double, but they've been doing a great job, especially when you put those first seven to eight games on tape of what you like to do and what you do. They've been doing a good job. For me, personally, I've been trying, bro. I promise you I've been trying. It's not because of me. Teams are doing a good job, we've got to continue to make plays and spread the ball around."

While Diggs might have seen some double coverage this season, it doesn't sound like that was the issue in the win over the Chiefs. Responding to a story posted by Pro Football Talk on Diggs' comments about constantly being double-covered, Kansas City safety Justin Reid posted on X that the Chiefs didn't do that in Week 14.

"Crazy part is ... we didn't double him," Reid posted.

If that's the case, it adds even more questions as to what has gone wrong with Diggs in recent weeks. While Buffalo was able to edge out a win last week, it can't afford to have its star wide receiver missing in action as it makes a playoff push down the stretch, beginning this weekend at home against Dallas.