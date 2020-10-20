Patrick Mahomes has done a lot of astounding things in his young NFL career. On Monday, he added maybe his most impressive feat to date, becoming the fastest player in modern league history to throw 90 touchdown passes. With two scoring strikes during the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, the star quarterback bested Hall of Famer Dan Marino, who reached the 90-touchdown mark in 40 games, by throwing his 90th career score in just 37.

That averages out to about 2.45 touchdown passes per game for Mahomes' career, which is off to a remarkable start considering the 25-year-old has already led the NFL in passing TDs, won Offensive Player of the Year, led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory and claimed MVP honors in the big game. Monday night's record-breaking TD pass came to tight end Travis Kelce, who also caught Mahomes' second score of the night -- and the 91st of the quarterback's career.

Marino, of course, is good company in the record books for Mahomes. The nine-time Pro Bowler and longtime Miami Dolphins star led the NFL in passing yards five different times, thrice led the league in TD passes and fired at least 30 scoring throws in three of his first four professional seasons. Mahomes, for what it's worth, has only topped 30 TDs once thus far -- notably leading the NFL with 50 in his first full season as a starter -- but only appeared in one game as a rookie and missed two starts during the 2019 season.