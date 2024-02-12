Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has broken numerous records throughout his impressive career and just broke another on Super Bowl Sunday, while facing the San Francisco 49ers. Mahomes now owns the record for most career rushing yards in Super Bowl history.

Mahomes now has 139 rushing yards in four Super Bowls played. He is ahead of Joe Montana, who had 105, John Elway, who finished his career with 86 and Rodger Staubach who comes in at fourth with 83 rushing yards.

So far in Super Bowl LVIII, Mahomes has 33 rushing yards on five carries.

In last year's Super Bowl, when the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35, Mahomes had 44 yards rushing on six carries, with a long of 26 yards. In Super Bowl LV, where the Chiefs lost 31-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mahomes had 33 rushing yards on five attempts.

Mahomes' first Super Bowl with the Chiefs came during the 2019 season, which ended with a 31-20 victory over the 49ers. In that victory, Mahomes had 29 yards on the ground on nine attempts, along with one rushing touchdown.

While it is nice to set records, Mahomes is looking for something bigger: His third ring.