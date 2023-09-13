The Kansas City Chiefs will have two of their best players back at practice on Wednesday. Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced that tight end Travis Kelce will practice in a limited capacity as he continues to work through a knee injury. Defensive tackle Chris Jones will also practice and is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Neither player played in last Thursday night's opening-season loss to the Detroit Lions. Kelce was held out after initially being labeled as questionable to play. Jones watched the game as a spectator due to his ongoing holdout. The holdout ended Monday when Jones agreed to a one-year deal.

The presence of both Kelce and Jones was missed during Thursday night's 21-20 loss to the Lions. Without Kelce, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed less than 54% of his passes. He endured a slew of drops from his receiving corps that included Kadarius Toney's drop that led to a Lions pick-six. Running back Isiah Pacheco's four receptions were more than any other Chiefs player.

Defensively, the Chiefs allowed 368 yards and were on the field for nearly 33 minutes. They registered just one sack of Lions quarterback Jared Goff, whose 33-yard completion to Josh Reynolds set up running back David Montgomery's game-winning touchdown.

The return of both players would surely be a big boost for Reid's team. Kelce is an eight-time Pro Bowler who is fourth all time among tight ends in receptions and receiving yards. An eight-year veteran, Jones has been named to the Pro Bowl each of the last four years. He earned All-Pro honors last year after matching his career-high of 15.5 sacks.