Chris Jones is back with the Kansas City Chiefs, effective immediately. Jones agreed to a new one-year contract with the Chiefs, the team announced, ending a lengthy holdout that lasted throughout the preseason and the first game of the regular season.

In the deal, Jones received multiple incentives to earn more money in 2023 (per ESPN). Jones initially was in the final year of his contract, earning a base salary of $19.5 million -- the final year of a four-year, $80 million contract that started in 2020.

"Chris is an elite player in this league, and over the last seven years, he's really developed into a leader on our team," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said in a statement. "He's been instrumental to our success and Super Bowl championship runs and it was a priority for us to keep him in a Chiefs uniform.

"I'd like to thank Chris and his representation, Michael and Jason Katz, for their desire and patience to get this done. Through this process two things were obvious, Chris wanted to be a Chief, and the Katz brothers worked diligently on his behalf."

The Jones contract came after Andy Reid remained nonchalant about his contract status Monday, although Reid hinted something regrading Jones may have been in the works. Jones ended up missing the season opener due to the holdout over his contract, but was in the building for the team's unveiling of the Super Bowl championship banner in the opener.

"I really don't have much of an update for you there," Reid said. "There is communication going on, however, and that's a plus. (General Manager) Brett (Veach) is taking care of that."

One of the best pass rushers in the NFL over the past several years, ranking fourth in the NFL in sacks (56.5) since the start of the 2018 season. A team captain throughout the postseason and in Super Bowl LVII, Jones finished with 15.5 sacks (fifth in NFL), 77 pressures (seventh), and 29 quarterback hits (tied for third) last season.

The Chiefs did miss Jones in the opener, as they blitzed the sixth-most in the NFL in Week 1, but only ranked 20th in pressure rate. Last season -- with Jones -- the Chiefs were 19th in blitzing and eighth in pressure rate.

Jones is officially back in Kansas City, as the holdout only caused him to miss one game.