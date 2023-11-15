Jason and Travis Kelce already record a successful podcast together, but now they are trying to fly up the music charts. The NFL brethren released a new duet just in time for the holiday season.

Early Wednesday morning, the Kelce brothers dropped their own take on The Pogues' "Fairytale of New York." This brotherly version, however, is titled "Fairytale of Philadelphia" and features Jason and Travis going back and forth on the track.

This release comes roughly a year after Jason Kelce and the rest of the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line unveiled their Christmas album, "A Philly Special Christmas." This year, Travis got into the holiday spirit in the studio too.

It's still unknown whether Travis got any tips from Taylor Swift before stepping into the recording studio, but this Christmas song will likely be a hit for fans of the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs alike.

It's good that Jason and Travis are doling out some holiday cheer together now because that won't be the case in a few days. On Monday night, Jason and the Eagles travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Travis and the Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. The Christmas harmony might be on hold for a few hours that day.