For most people, the drudging up of their long-forgotten online pasts usually elicits deep feelings of shame and regret, and it can even have great negative consequences for their present. But in an interesting twist, the resurrection of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce's past Internet posts has had consequences that were rather unintended.

Over the past several weeks, some of Kelce's old posts from at least a decade ago -- many of them drudged up by Taylor Swift fans -- have become enormously popular, in large part because they possess a juvenile yet wholesome nature that has reverberated perfectly with the culture of today. Those who are very online have related fondly to the stream of consciousness of a younger Kelce, whether it be his pride in getting a C on a test without studying, various misspellings or him loudly declaring that he's going to take a nap.

Kelce's old posts have become so popular that they've taken on a life of their own, even inspiring the Chipotle restaurant chain to temporarily change its name to "Chipolte." But like anyone else, Kelce's trip down memory lane comes with a tinge of embarrassment.

"What's hilarious is that nobody followed me back then. I was just using Twitter as like a diary," Kelce said on his "New Heights" podcast this week. "I'm just out here just saying nonsense. 'I just gave a squirrel a piece of bread' and spelled squirrel like a jackass. ... This is why I don't tweet anymore because it's just nonsense."

Some of the posts Kelce was fonder of included the Nap Time tweet, a tweet about having the 'Fettucini' at Olive Garden ("Olive Garden was one of my favorites. Olive Garden, Red Lobster ... I could go there right now and f--- my stomach up, absolutely house those cheddar biscuits.'"), and a tweet about how he "didn't fold under pressure" when a teacher called on him in class thinking he wasn't paying attention.

If anything, Kelce's old tweets have only added to the new layer of celebrity he has enjoyed thanks to his dating Taylor Swift, which has taken his public profile to the next level after a Chiefs career that has seen him win two Super Bowls, be named a seven-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowl and be named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2010s at tight end.