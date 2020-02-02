Chiefs vs. 49ers odds, spread: 2020 Super Bowl picks, optimal predictions from model on 96-65 run

The San Francisco 49ers will try to notch a third straight double-digit victory this postseason when they face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the 2020 Super Bowl. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. San Francisco (15-3) posted a pair of 17-point wins en route to the Niners' seventh Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, defeating Minnesota in the Divisional Round before knocking off Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game.

Kansas City (14-4) also has been dominant, winning its last five games by at least 10 points, including victories over Houston in the Divisional Round (51-31) and Tennessee in the AFC Championship Game (35-24). Kansas City is favored by 1.5 in the latest Chiefs vs. 49ers odds, while the over-under is 54 after opening at 52.5 and climbing as high as 54.5. Before locking in any 49ers vs. Chiefs picks or 2020 Super Bowl predictions, make sure you see what SportsLine's proven projection model has to say.

Chiefs vs. 49ers spread: Kansas City -1.5

Chiefs vs. 49ers over-under: 54 points

Chiefs vs. 49ers money line: Kansas City -120, San Francisco +100

KC: Chiefs are averaging 43 points in the 2020 NFL Playoffs

SF: 49ers haven't allowed a running play of more than 11 yards in the postseason

Why the Chiefs can cover

The model knows that while Patrick Mahomes dictates the Chiefs' offense, Damien Williams has become a dangerous playoff performer. The 27-year-old running back has rushed for three touchdowns this postseason after scoring on the ground only five times in 11 regular-season contests. He has recorded eight scores (three receiving) in four playoff games with Kansas City.

Williams (92 yards) ranks second on the team in rushing this postseason behind Mahomes, who gained 53 yards in both of Kansas City's playoff contests. The third-year quarterback, who is 27-8 as a starter, joined Otto Graham (1950), Steve McNair (1999) and Russell Wilson (2012) as the only signal-callers in NFL history to run for at least 50 yards in back-to-back postseason games.

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco's quest for a sixth Super Bowl victory could rest on the foot of kicker Robbie Gould, who is one of eight players on the roster to have previously gone to the big game. The 37-year-old kicker from Penn State was not overwhelmed by the moment in Super Bowl XLI, as he converted both of his extra-point attempts and his lone field-goal try (44 yards) in Chicago's 29-17 loss to Indianapolis.

Gould has been perfect this postseason, making all five of his field goals, including a 54-yarder against Green Bay, while going a perfect 7-for-7 on extra points. The 49ers should have supreme confidence in the veteran if the game comes down to one kick on Sunday since he has yet to miss in nine career playoff games, nailing 13 field-goal attempts and 27 extra points.

