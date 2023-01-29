Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ Kansas City

Regular Season Records: Cincinnati 12-4; Kansas City 14-3

What to Know

The Kansas City Chiefs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Cincinnati Bengals and are hoping to record their first win since Oct. 21 of 2018. Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET, the Chiefs and Cincinnati will grapple for the AFC championship and a ticket to the Super Bowl. Kansas City is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Kansas City bagged a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Kansas City's TE Travis Kelce looked sharp as he caught 14 passes for two TDs and 98 yards.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati earned some more postseason success in their contest last week. They had enough points to win and then some against the Buffalo Bills, taking their game 27-10. RB Joe Mixon and QB Joe Burrow were among the main playmakers for the Bengals as the former rushed for one TD and 105 yards on 20 carries and the latter passed for two TDs and 242 yards on 36 attempts in addition to picking up 31 yards on the ground. Burrow ended up with a passer rating of 138.70.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Chiefs going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are only 5-10 against the spread when favored.

A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Kansas City comes into the game boasting the most overall offensive touchdowns in the league at 59. But the Bengals enter the matchup with only 29 touchdowns allowed, good for second best in the NFL. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $120.00

Odds

The Chiefs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -114

Series History

Cincinnati have won four out of their last five games against Kansas City.