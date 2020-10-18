The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills were supposed to lock horns on Thursday Night Football in Week 6, but after the Bills had their Week 5 game against the Titans postponed to Tuesday, the NFL moved Bills vs. Chiefs to Monday at 5 p.m. ET. Now, the two AFC divisional leaders will try to maintain control in their respective races with a win. Both teams are 4-1 on the season and 3-2 against the spread. This will be their first meeting since a 16-10 Bills win in 2017.

The Chiefs are coming off a disappointing 40-32 loss as 10.5-point favorites over the Raiders last week, while the Bills suffered a similarly shocking 42-16 loss as 3.5-point favorites over Tennessee. Kansas City is a five-point road favorite, while the over-under is 57 in the latest Chiefs vs. Bills odds from William Hill. Before locking in any Bills vs. Chiefs picks, make sure you see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Chiefs vs. Bills. Here are the NFL odds from William Hill and trends for Chiefs vs. Bills:

Chiefs vs. Bills spread: Kansas City -5

Chiefs vs. Bills over-under: 57 points

Chiefs vs. Bills money line: Kansas City -230, Buffalo +195

BUF: Bills are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games versus the AFC West

KC: Chiefs are 12-2 against the spread in their last 14 games

Why the Bills can cover

The Bills dealt with the uncertainty surrounding the Titans game before being blown out on Tuesday night. However, they were only outgained 370-334, as their loss was largely the function of losing the turnover battle 3-0. Buffalo actually went 13-for-17 on third down.

Buffalo's offense has taken enormous strides forward in 2020, with quarterback Josh Allen completing 69.3 percent of his passes for 1,589 yards and 14 touchdowns against just three interceptions. He's helped the Bills convert on a league-leading 57.8 percent of third downs this season, which should be critical against a Kansas City defense that allowed Las Vegas to convert 7-of-14 on third down last week.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Despite giving up 40 points to the Raiders in Week 5, the Chiefs' defense has been markedly improved in 2020. The Bills allow pressure on 30 percent of dropbacks, and the Chiefs have the fourth-best pressure rate of any team in the NFL. Chris Jones has been one of the most disruptive interior defensive linemen in the NFL this season with 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs' offense continues to be one of the most efficient in the NFL. Kansas City ranks third in total offense, fifth in points per drive (2.8) and fifth in percentage of offensive drives ending in a score (50.0). They've done all that while turning the ball over just three times. Kansas City rarely takes negative plays (six sacks allowed) and get the ball to playmakers in space with ease.

