The Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs rivalry has been anything but a rivalry in recent years. The Chiefs (9-3) have won 13 straight meetings ahead of Sunday's matchup on Paramount+. Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City also have another streak going, as their next win would clinch their eighth straight 10-win season. Meanwhile, a defeat would clinch the third straight 10-loss season for Denver (3-9) and fifth in the last six years.

Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High. The latest Chiefs vs. Broncos odds have Kansas City as 8.5-point road favorites, while the over/under is 44.

How to watch Broncos vs. Chiefs

Broncos vs. Chiefs date: Sunday, Dec. 11

Broncos vs. Chiefs time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Broncos vs. Chiefs TV channel: CBS

Broncos vs. Chiefs streaming: Paramount+

Week 14 NFL picks for Chiefs vs. Broncos

Before tuning into Sunday's Broncos vs. Chiefs game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 156-112 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Broncos vs. Chiefs, the model is picking Kansas City to cover the spread. Denver had failed to cover in three straight games before Week 13, and it can attribute that ATS win to Lamar Jackson getting hurt for Baltimore. For the season, Denver is just 4-8 against the spread, with the eight losses being tied for the most in the league.

During the Chiefs' 13-game winning streak in the head-to-head series, many of them have not even been close. Kansas City has a 10-2-1 against the spread record over the streak and its average margin of victory over the last three games in Denver is 18.3 points.

It's hard to see Denver generating enough offense to stay within the number considering it hasn't scored more than one touchdown in any game since Week 8. The model has the Chiefs (-9.5) covering over 50% of the time. You may be able to stream the game here.

