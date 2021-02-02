The 2021 Super Bowl is quickly approaching, which means NFL fans are locking in Super Bowl bets before the Chiefs and Buccaneers take the field on Sunday, Feb. 7. There are numerous ways to wager on the 2021 Super Bowl, but Super Bowl props are quickly becoming one of the most popular. Sportsbooks like William Hill have hundreds of 2021 Super Bowl prop bets, including who will be named Super Bowl MVP.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the -120 favorite (risk $120 to win $100), but is there value on a player like Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill at +1100? Hill recorded 13 receptions for 269 yards and three touchdowns against the Buccaneers earlier this season. Before locking in any NFL prop bets for Super Bowl LV, you need to see the Buccaneers vs. Chiefs prop predictions from SportsLine's proven NFL experts.

SportsLine's team of experts include R.J. White, Larry Hartsein, Kenny White, Emory Hunt, Mike Tierney and Mike McClure. White is the CBS Sports gambling and Fantasy editor and enters the 2021 Super Bowl as SportsLine's top NFL expert. He's on an 80-56 run on all NFL picks, returning over $1,500 during that span.

Hartstein is SportsLine's senior analyst and on a 22-12 run on his NFL against the spread picks, returning well over $800. Hunt, Tierney and White are all experienced sports bettors, and McClure is a professional DFS player with nearly $2 million in winnings. As SportsLine's predictive data engineer, McClure also specializes in player projections and advanced statistical analysis.

With the 2021 Super Bowl scheduled for Feb. 7, SportsLine's team of experts have evaluated the NFL player props and locked in their top 30 2021 Super Bowl prop picks. You can only see them here.

Top Super Bowl 55 prop picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers



McClure is backing Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill to go over 89.5 receiving yards. In Kansas City's Week 12 victory over Tampa Bay, Hill hauled in 13 receptions for 269 yards and three touchdowns. He's also finished with at least 110 receiving yards in his last two games.

"Hill hit this number in the first quarter in the November matchup between these two teams," McClure told SportsLine. "While I'm not expecting a 269-yard game, my median simulation number is 96.4 yards in this matchup. The most attractive thing about betting a Hill over is the fact that he can turn a four-yard pass into a 50-yard gain very easily."

Another 2021 Super Bowl prop bet SportsLine's experts are all over: Hartstein is backing Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate to score a touchdown at +275. Brate hauled in a touchdown reception against the Packers in the NFC Championship Game and has recorded at least three catches in every game in the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

"Rob Gronkowski gets the headlines, but Brate is Tom Brady's primary receiving tight end," Hartstein told SportsLine. "He's facing a Chiefs defense that allowed 10 TDs to tight ends this season. Brate had five targets to Gronk's one in the NFC Championship, scoring on an eight-yard catch that turned out to be the game-winner. Brate also had six targets when the Bucs hosted the Chiefs on Nov. 29."

How to make 2021 Super Bowl prop bets for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

In addition, SportsLine's elite NFL experts also pounded props with big plus-money payouts, including a prop with a monumental triple-digit payout. Check out the top Super Bowl prop bets from SportsLine's proven NFL experts before making any Chiefs vs. Buccaneers picks.

Which Super Bowl LV prop bets should you target? And which prop would bring a massive triple-digit return? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Super Bowl 55 prop bets, all from a team of Vegas insiders with decades of experience crushing the NFL.