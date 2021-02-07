The 2021 Super Bowl kicks off Sunday, when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. You can bet on just about any aspect of "The Big Game," from the coin toss to the final touchdown. Sportsbooks like William Hill are offering hundreds of 2021 Super Bowl prop bets for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, and now both casual bettors and serious gamblers are on the hunt for value. Should you bet over 7.5 receptions for Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce? Can any quarterback top 400 yards?

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 462 yards and three touchdowns in a Week 12 win over the Buccaneers, so is there value on over 338.5 passing yards (-115) and 2.5 touchdowns (-150) as you place your 2021 Super Bowl prop picks? Before locking in any NFL prop bets for Super Bowl LV, you need to see the Buccaneers vs. Chiefs prop predictions from SportsLine's proven NFL experts.

SportsLine's team of experts include R.J. White, Larry Hartsein, Kenny White, Emory Hunt, Mike Tierney and Mike McClure. White is the CBS Sports gambling and Fantasy editor and enters the 2021 Super Bowl as SportsLine's top NFL expert. He's on an 80-56 run on all NFL picks, returning over $1,500 during that span.

Hartstein is SportsLine's senior analyst and on a 22-12 run on his NFL against the spread picks, returning well over $800. Hunt, Tierney and White are all experienced sports bettors, and McClure is a professional DFS player with nearly $2 million in winnings. As SportsLine's predictive data engineer, McClure also specializes in player projections and advanced statistical analysis.

Top Super Bowl 55 prop picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers



McClure is backing Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill to go over 89.5 receiving yards. In Kansas City's Week 12 victory over Tampa Bay, Hill hauled in 13 receptions for 269 yards and three touchdowns. He's also finished with at least 110 receiving yards in his last two games.

"Hill hit this number in the first quarter in the November matchup between these two teams," McClure told SportsLine. "While I'm not expecting a 269-yard game, my median simulation number is 96.4 yards in this matchup. The most attractive thing about betting a Hill over is the fact that he can turn a four-yard pass into a 50-yard gain very easily."

Another 2021 Super Bowl prop bet SportsLine's experts are all over: White is betting the largest lead in the game to be under 14.5 points (-110). The two teams played in Week 12, with the Chiefs jumping all over the Buccaneers courtesy of a monster game from Tyreek Hill, but their biggest lead was still only 27-10. The Buccaneers then came roaring back in the second half to make it 27-24.

Last season, the Chiefs and 49ers had double-digit leads, but the biggest margin of the game was the final score, with Kansas City winning 31-20. In the three of the last four Super Bowls in which the spread has been three points or fewer, the biggest lead in the game hasn't been larger than 11 points.

"The line is projecting this to be a pretty close game," White told SportsLine. "Jumping out to a 15-point lead is a big ask; it's happened in only four of the last 17 Super Bowls."

