The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6) had to dig themselves out of a 17-point hole last week at home to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders. In Week 10, they may be looking at a similar situation against another AFC West opponent, the 6-2 Kansas City Chiefs, on CBS and Paramount+. The Chiefs needed overtime to beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 following their bye, but have won their last five games against the Jags going back to 2010. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try for free for 7 days.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Kansas City is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Chiefs vs. Jaguars odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 51. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for 7 days.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. You can try Paramount+ for free for 7 days, so sign up now here.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Chiefs

Jaguars vs. Chiefs date: Sunday, Nov. 13

Jaguars vs. Chiefs time: 1 p.m. ET

Jaguars vs. ChiefsTV channel: CBS

Jaguars vs. Chiefs streaming: Paramount+ (7-day free trial)

Week 10 NFL picks for Chiefs vs. Jaguars

Before tuning into Sunday's Jaguars vs. Chiefs game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 151-108 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Jaguars at Chiefs, the model is backing the Chiefs to cover the 9.5-point spread and win by two scores at home. Such a win would be the first such cover as a home favorite this season, but Jacksonville is just 1-3 against the spread as a road underdog in 2022. Last week, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid drew some criticism for having quarterback Patrick Mahomes throw the ball 68 times against Tennessee, but despite appearances, that may also be the best way to attack the Jaguars in Week 10.

Jacksonville is tied with Arizona, the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants for the seventh-fewest sacks in the NFL, with 16. Furthermore, the Jaguars defense has allowed the fifth-most yards after catch to opponents, with 1,164. Jacksonville starting safety Rayshawn Jenkins is in concussion protocols, and Andrew Wingard has been a consistent liability in pass coverage when he has had to start or replace Jenkins over the past few seasons.

The model projects Mahomes to pass for more than 300 passing yards and for the Chiefs to win by 10 points in just over 50% of simulations. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS, and so much more.