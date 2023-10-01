NFL prop bettors were looking forward to the Week 4 Sunday Night Football matchup, which was supposed to be the first meeting between Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers. That matchup will no longer take place, but there will still be plenty of intriguing NFL prop bets when the New York Jets host the Kansas City Chiefs. Travis Kelce has odds of -118 for both the Over and Under of his receptions bar of 6.5 in the latest NFL props. Kelce is rumored to have Taylor Swift in attendance for Chiefs vs. Jets.

Kelce has gone under that receptions total in eight of his last 11 regular-season games. Also, the Jets haven't allowed any tight end to go over 6.5 catches in 13 of their last 14 games. The data clearly supports the Under for this SNF prop, and there are many other NFL player props where one side is just as convincing. Before betting any NFL props for Sunday Night Football in Week 4 or entering selections on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Jets vs. Chiefs NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponents defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. So far this season, SportsLine AI has has hit a whopping 159 4.5- and 5-star prop picks for a strong profit of $2,364 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Chiefs vs. Jets on Sunday Night Football, the model has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Jets vs. Chiefs prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for Kansas City vs. New York here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Jets vs. Chiefs

After analyzing Chiefs vs. Jets and examining the dozens of player prop markets, SportsLine AI says Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes goes over 0.5 interceptions. Mahomes has thrown picks in two of three games this season, including his last road contest in Week 2 at Jacksonville. He has four interceptions over his last four road games and is facing one of the league's best pass defenses.

The Jets rank in the top six in passing yards allowed, passer rating allowed and touchdowns through the air given up since the start of the 2022 season. They picked off three passes in their last prime time game in Week 1 against Josh Allen and the Bills, while Mahomes has thrown interceptions in three of his last four road starts in prime time.

With this being a plus-money player prop, there is value in backing the Over. SportsLine AI is projecting Mahomes throws for 0.8 picks on average and rates over 0.5 passing interceptions as a 4.5-star play. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for New York vs. Kansas City

In addition, SportsLine AI says another star sails past his total and has five other NFL props rated four stars or better. You need to see the model's analysis before making any Jets vs. Chiefs prop bets for Sunday Night Football.

Which Chiefs vs. Jets prop bets should you target for Sunday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Jets vs. Chiefs props, all from the brand-new SportsLine AI that has nailed 159 top-rated picks this season.