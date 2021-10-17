After winning the division the last five seasons in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs find themselves in an unusual position entering a Week 6 matchup against the Washington Football Team. The Chiefs are two games back of the Chargers in the AFC West after a 2-3 start. Washington, meanwhile, finds itself in the same position with the Cowboys opening up a two-game lead of their own. Neither team wants to find themselves in any deeper of a hole coming out of Week 6 and that should make for an intriguing matchup on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from FedEx Field. The Chiefs are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Chiefs vs. Washington odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under for total points scored is 54, which is the highest among the Week 6 NFL lines.

How to watch Washington Football Team vs. Chiefs

Date: Sunday, Oct. 17

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

For Chiefs vs. Washington, the model is backing the Chiefs to cover as 6.5-point favorites on the road. Throughout Patrick Mahomes' career, he's been one of the rare quarterbacks who can attack defenses aggressively down the field without turning the ball over frequently. However, he's had some issues with turnovers this season.

Mahomes threw just six interceptions in 2020, but he's now thrown six interceptions in his last six games. Even with the turnovers, Mahomes has been prolific, throwing for 1,490 yards and a league-leading 16 touchdown passes.

Plus, Washington's defense could have issues forcing Mahomes into the mistakes that have plagued him the last few weeks. Washington has only forced four turnovers all season and only two of those came on interceptions. The model is predicting Mahomes throws for 311 yards, 2.60 touchdowns and 0.85 interceptions on average, helping the Chiefs cover in over 50 percent of simulations.

