With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers set to host the Kansas Chiefs in Super Bowl LV 55 on Sunday, the more information the better. Whether trying to pick the outright winner between the Buccaneers and Chiefs or studying the odds on a smorgasbord of 201 Super Bowl prop bets for the game, past performance can be a big indicator on which way to lean. Tampa Bay's Chris Godwin had a big game in a Week 12 home loss against Kansas City and may need to duplicate that effort to change the outcome in the rematch at Super Bowl LV.

If you're making Chris Godwin prop bets, the most notable is his total receiving yards for the Super Bowl. William Hill Sportsbook has Godwin projected to finish with 72.5 yards receiving. His over-under for total catches is set at 5.5. Which Chris Godwin prop bets have the most value? Before making any Super Bowl 55 prop picks, be sure to see the Chris Godwin prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It has also crushed its NFL prop picks this season, entering the 2021 Super Bowl on a strong 386-309 roll, returning a massive profit of almost $3,200 this season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With the 2021 Super Bowl scheduled for Feb. 7, the model has evaluated the latest Chris Godwin props from William Hill and revealed its best bets.

Top Chris Godwin prop picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

One of the Chris Godwin props the model loves: Godwin goes under 72.5 receiving yards. The model does not expect Godwin to match his production from the 27-24 loss to the Chiefs on Nov. 29, when he finished with eight receptions for 97 yards.

Kansas City blitzed Tampa Bay with 17 unanswered points in the first quarter, forcing the Buccaneers to lean more on the passing game to play catch-up. Since that loss to the Chiefs, Godwin has not had more than five catches in a game.

Godwin registered six 100-yard performances in 2019 but has only two this season, both coming in Tampa Bay's last four games. Godwin did have five receptions for 110 yards in the NFC Championship Game but the Buccaneers were missing wideout Antonio Brown due to a knee injury. Brown was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday so his presence in the Super Bowl should translate to fewer targets -- and yards -- for Godwin.

Other Chris Godwin prop picks from SportsLine's model:

Chris Godwin total receptions: Go under 5.5, model is projecting 5.0

Chris Godwin yards of first reception: 9.5: Go over, model is projecting 13.1 per catch

How to make 2021 Super Bowl prop bets for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

In addition, the model is high on a Super Bowl prop bet that pays out nearly 7-1. You need to see the model's top 20 Super Bowl prop bets before making any Chiefs vs. Buccaneers picks.

Which Chiefs vs. Buccaneers prop pays almost 7-1? And what other Super Bowl LV prop bets does the model love for the big game? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Super Bowl 55 prop bets, all from the model that's up almost $7,900 on top-rated NFL picks.