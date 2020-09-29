The Los Angeles Chargers just can't seem to get out of the injury bug's way. Starting corner Chris Harris Jr. suffered a foot injury during Los Angeles' Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and now it appears he's going to miss significant time. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that Harris' injury is expected to keep him out at least a month and could extend to six weeks. The fortunate news for the Chargers, however, is that Harris will suit up for them again in 2020 as this injury is not considered season-ending.

Harris is in his first season with the Chargers after signing a two-year, $20 million contract this past offseason. The four-time Pro Bowl corner spent the first nine years of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos.

Through the first three games of his Chargers tenure, Harris has been able to total 15 tackles and defend one pass while playing on 92.35% of the defensive snaps, which is the second-most on the team.

If Harris misses the full six weeks, that would put him on track to return in Week 11 when he takes on his former Broncos squad in Denver. The Chargers' bye is in Week 10. Even if the timeframe is a bit earlier than that, it won't be shocking to see Los Angeles place Harris on injured reserve. Because of the new rules for the 2020 season, Harris would only be required to be on IR for three weeks before being eligible to come off.