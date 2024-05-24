Marcus Mariota will become the first quarterback in modern NFL history to wear the No. 0 jersey this season, and the Washington Commanders veteran has a very specific reason for his selection: No one believes in him.

Wait, what? Mariota is indirectly lending credence to his critics, rather than paying tribute to a childhood number or a personal connection to No. 0? Yep. That's exactly what the journeyman revealed this week.

"Zero is something for me that's just a reminder," Mariota said, per Commanders.com. "I'm in Year 10. People don't think I can do it anymore. It's just kind of a reminder every day of, 'Nobody really gives you a chance.' And it's cool to be able to remind yourself.

It's a stark contrast from the start of his NFL career, when the Oregon product notably chose No. 8 with the Tennessee Titans as an homage to the No. 8 he wore in college, which in turn stemmed from a childhood soccer jersey he inherited -- one that Mariota grew to adore due to its connection to the quarterback's native Hawaii, which consists of eight major islands. Mariota initially considered reclaiming No. 8 upon signing with the Commanders this offseason, the team website notes, but quickly deferred to running back Brian Robinson Jr., who wears the digit.

"I talked to Brian about it," Mariota said. "Brian deserves that number."

Prior to joining the Commanders, Mariota also wore No. 8 with the rival Philadelphia Eagles, spending 2023 as Jalen Hurts' backup. He wore No. 1 during a one-year stint with the Atlanta Falcons in 2022, when he went 5-8 as a much-maligned starter replacing longtime face of the franchise Matt Ryan.

Mariota, who entered the league as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft, is expected to serve as rookie Jayden Daniels' top backup this year. Daniels was also drafted second overall, out of LSU.