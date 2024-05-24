For a brief moment in time, the Green Bay Packers had the unquestioned, top running back duo in football with Pro Bowler Aaron Jones, fresh off ending 2023 on a franchise-record, five-game streak of games with 100 or more rushing yards, and Josh Jacobs, a 26-year-old running back who was the NFL's rushing yards champion in 2022 with the Las Vegas Raiders, after signing the latter to a four-year, $48 million contract in free agency.

That backfield tandem went up in smoke the same day news of Jacobs' signing broke after Green Bay granted Jones his release after he took offense to the Packers asking the 29-year-old to take a pay cut for the second season in a row. Four days later, Jones signed with one of Green Bay's NFC North division rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, on a one-year, $7 million contract. While Jones' on-field importance to the Packers offense was clear, his leadership impact may have been just as great or greater. Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks called Jones the team's "fire starter" following his record-setting performance (118 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries) in Green Bay's 48-32 NFC wild card round win against the Dallas Cowboys.

"Yeah, it was very tough," Love said Tuesday at OTAs when asked about Jones' departure from the Packers. "Aaron Jones is such a special player. Special guy in this locker room since I've been here. Everyone loved Aaron, and it was very tough. It was one of those things that you can't control."

However, Love and the Packers are thrilled with the addition of Jacobs. He will be backed up by veteran AJ Dillon and 2024 third-round pick USC running back MarShawn Lloyd.

"Obviously getting Josh here has been awesome," Love said. "Excited to see him on the field. He's an awesome player. He's been an awesome teammate so far. It's been good getting to know him, and I'm excited to see what he can do this year."