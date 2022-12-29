The Green Bay Packers pulled out a 26-20 win over the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Day, and did so with rookie wide receiver Christian Watson sidelined for the entire second half with a hip injury. The Packers initially ruled Watson as questionable following his injury and downgraded him to out in the third quarter.

After the game, Watson told Packers beat writer Ryan Wood he isn't concerned with the injury. "I'll be all right," he said.

Watson continued to preach optimism Thursday, even after not taking the practice field for two straight days.

"I've been feeling better and better each day," Watson told reporters. "It's obviously something that I've got to take day to day and just hoping I continue to take strides and hopefully I can cut loose on game day."

Asked if Watson could play even if he doesn't practice, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich confirmed as much, saying that as long as the receiver is cleared before Sunday's game, he'll be in their plans.

Before he left last Sunday's game, Watson had six receptions for 49 yards, averaging 8.2 yards per catch. Watson has emerged as the No. 1 receiving option this year on an offense that desperately needed one. This season, he has 29 receptions for 447 yards with seven receiving touchdowns. Eight of his nine touchdowns from scrimmage have come since Week 10, leading the NFL in that span. His second rushing touchdown of the season was a 46-yarder on a wide receiver reverse that sealed a 28-19 win at the Chicago Bears in Week 13.

Watson also has specific motivation to rematch the Vikings if he can, joking with reporters that he "wouldn't be mad" if Matt LaFleur dials up a deep shot for him after the rookie infamously dropped a long would-be TD against Minnesota in Week 1.