Colin Kaepernick claps back at Mike Vick after being told to cut his hair
Kaepernick strongly implied that Vick is suffering from Stockholm Syndrome
Colin Kaepernick has heard Mike Vick's concerns, and he's got a response. After Vick said Monday that Kaepernick is not being blackballed by the NFL, is out of the league because of his level of play and that he should cut his hair. Kaepernick took to Twitter Tuesday morning to make his thoughts known:
Kaepernick appears to be strongly implying that Vick's attitudes toward the NFL have changed over the years because of the way he was treated during and after the dog-fighting scandal that resulted in his receiving a three-year suspended prison sentence and a two-year suspension from the NFL. Kaepernick's tweet came about an hour after Vick posted a message on Twitter in which he seemed to walk back some of his prior comments:
Surely, this will not be the last time somebody gives their opinion on why Kaepernick doesn't have a job and what he should do to rectify that (it's basically become a cottage industry at this point). Nor will it likely be the last time Kaepernick responds in kind. Unless and until somebody signs him to a roster, this story is not going away.
