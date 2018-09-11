Colin Kaepernick jerseys to raise money for charity sell out hours after going on sale
All proceeds from preorders will go toward the Know Your Rights Camp
Colin Kaepernick has a new endorsement deal with Nike and he's also got a new jersey for sale. Or did -- until the "#IMWITHKAP" jerseys that bear a likeness to NFL jerseys sold out on his website just hours after they went up for sale. The flat black jerseys have Kaepernick's name and No. 7 on the back, while having "#IMWITHKAP" inscribed on the front. The jerseys are not made by Nike.
Kaepernick announced that preordering for the jerseys was open on Monday, and that there was a limited quantity.
Eric Reid warned everyone that that quantity wouldn't last long.
He was right. Hours after the announcement, preorders closed and the jerseys were officially out of stock.
Kaepernick also changed his tune about where the profits would go. You'll notice that in the initial tweet, Kaepernick said that 20 percent of the proceeds would go to the Know Your Rights Camp, a camp that Kaepernick is familiar with. However, in the sold out announcement, he said all proceeds would go to the campaign instead.
The adult jerseys cost $174.99, whereas youth jerseys were $99.99. They will be shipped Oct. 5.
Altruism is nothing new for the former NFL quarterback, who made a million dollar pledge to charity that he completed earlier this year. It's been a big week for Kaepernick's brand. If there's anything that the past week has proved, it's that there are quite a few people #WithKap.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL, MLB, CFB games affected by Florence
Here's a rundown of matchups affected by the inclement weather hitting the East Coast
-
Power Rankings: Packers remain at top
Packers maintain top spot in Prisco's Power Rankings, but Jags can make a leap with win over...
-
NFL admits mistake on Garrett penalty
The Steelers-Browns game was a sloppy affair that perhaps should have ended with Cleveland's...
-
Kizer thanked Rodgers for first pro win
Kizer finally was on the winning team after beginning his pro career 0-16
-
Doug Pederson wins bet vs. Brett Favre
The former Packers teammates reunited this weekend when their college teams met on the gri...
-
NFL Week 2 odds, picks, predictions
SportsLine computer model simulated every Week 2 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising res...