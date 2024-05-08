While it's not Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel or even Tyler Boyd, the Pittsburgh Steelers have added an established veteran wideout to its receiving corps. Pittsburgh is signing former Buccaneers and Falcons wideout Scotty Miller to a one-year deal, according to ESPN.

Miller is the latest former Falcon who will reunite in Pittsburgh with former Atlanta head coach and new Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. The Steelers signed running back Cordarrelle Patterson and tight end MyCole Pruitt earlier this offseason.

A 2019 sixth-round pick, Miller spent his first four NFL seasons with the Buccaneers before spending the 2023 season with Atlanta. The 5-9, 174-pound wideout played a key role in Tampa's Super Bowl run in 2020. His biggest play in the NFL so far was his 39-yard touchdown catch just before halftime of the Buccaneers' win over the Packers in that year's NFC title game.

While not a star, Miller does add more depth to a Steelers receiving corps that has undergone major changes this offseason. Along with Miller, Pittsburgh has signed former Rams wideout Van Jefferson, former Eagle Quez Watkins, and former Jets second-round pick Denzel Mims, who didn't appear in a regular-season game last season.

The Steelers' new wideouts will be paired with George Pickens and Calvin Austin III. Pickens emerged as the Steelers' No. 1 wideout last year, with a team-leading 1,140 yards receiving. Austin's 2023 season included a 72-yard touchdown catch during the Steelers' early-season win over the Raiders.