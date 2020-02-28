Colts have not met with Tom Brady but are vetting Philip Rivers ahead of 2020 free agency, per report

When Indianapolis Colts higher-ups indicated coming into the 2020 offseason that the "jury is still out" on quarterback Jacoby Brissett, they were not kidding.

Days after reports indicated the Colts are interested in longtime Los Angeles Chargers QB Philip Rivers, a speculated target of former Chargers coach Frank Reich, The Athletic's Stephen Holder has affirmed that notion.

"As it relates to Rivers," Holder reported late Thursday, "the team is vetting the veteran Chargers quarterback in anticipation of his free agency next month ... It doesn't mean the Colts are a lock to sign Rivers, but it also does nothing to squelch rumors that the Colts are legitimately interested."

The 38-year-old Rivers has been speculated as a logical target of the Colts ever since the Chargers announced he would not be back in L.A. in 2020, mainly because of the QB's productive history under Reich and Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni.

Even if Rivers does not ultimately wind up in Indianapolis, Holder noted, pretty much anything is in play under center, with team owner Jim Irsay admitting as much this offseason.

"Signing a veteran quarterback, drafting a prospect, proceeding with current starter Jacoby Brissett -- it is all in play," Holder wrote.

One big-name option, however, that does not appear to be on Indy's radar, at least for now: Tom Brady.

Contrary to a recent report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that representatives of the longtime New England Patriots signal-caller met with the Colts at the NFL Scouting Combine, Holder said Thursday the Colts have not engaged in any discussions with Brady's camp. Citing an anonymous league source, he indicated the Colts connection was not accurate, though he also acknowledged Indy's interest in the 42-year-old Super Bowl champion might change in the event Brady actually hits the open market on March 18.